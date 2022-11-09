A roasting turkey. Photo via Pixabay

Emptying cooking grease and other oils down kitchen sinks can be tough on household plumbing and even damage sewer lines, according to the Southern California-based Eastern Municipal Water District, which Wednesday urged residents to find alternate ways of getting rid of Thanksgiving dinner leftovers.

Cooking dish and dinner plate slop can permanently damage dishwashers and sinks, causing sewage lines to rupture, leading to spills in the street that are expensive to repair, according to the EMWD.

The agency recommended that fats, oils and grease be poured into metal containers or cans and tossed into trash bins. Residents were additionally urged to clear the damaging substances from pots, pans and dishes before washing them in the sink, and to deposit food scraps in trash receptacles — not shove them down the sink.

The EMWD also recommends not putting egg shells, coffee grounds and non-organic materials into drains because they, too, can cause damage.

More information on proper disposal is available at www.emwd.org/SewerSmart.

“If we all do our part and responsibly dispose of fats, oils and grease, we can help protect our wastewater collection system and keep the sewers flowing,” EMWD Board President Phil Paule said.

City News Service contributed to this article.