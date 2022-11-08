National Weather Service radar shows heavy rain over North County.

A flood advisory was announced for north San Diego County through 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday as heavy rain began to fall across the region.

“At 11:47 a.m., Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain across eastern Inland Empire and northern San Diego County,” the National Weather Service office in San Diego said.

Rainfall rates of 0.2 to 0.40 inches per hour were forecast, with minor flooding expected in low-lying areas of Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista, Encinitas, Poway and Ramona.

Cold weather will come with the rain. Highs on Tuesday will be 5 to 20 degrees below normal for the coast and valleys, 15 to 25 degrees below in the mountains and 5 to 15 below in the deserts.

A storm will bring southwest gales and hazardous seas to the coastal waters through Tuesday night.