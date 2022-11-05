A lifeguard places a beach closure notice. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Officials lifted a beach advisory Saturday for Tamarack Avenue in Carlsbad after recent water quality samples met state health standards.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality ordered the change because bacteria levels no longer exceed state health standards.

Advisories for other San Diego County beaches remain in effect, including the Children’s Pool in La Jolla, Campland in Mission Bay, La Jolla Cove and Tidelands Park in Coronado.

The Imperial Beach shoreline remains under warning. South swell conditions were pushing ocean waters from the south to the north. Beachgoers were advised that bacteria levels exceed health standards and could cause illness.

The ocean from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive remains closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

– City News Service