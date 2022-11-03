A dog in a San Diego shelter. File photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego Humane Society put out a call Thursday for volunteers to temporarily foster pets as its shelters face dwindling pace with a large influx of animals.

The nonprofit animal welfare organization has nearly 1,500 animals in care and is asking for support from foster volunteers to ensure the shelter can accommodate new animals in need of sheltering. At least 50 foster volunteers are needed immediately to help alleviate the critical space shortage, organization leaders said.

“Fostering offers the one-on-one attention and loving comfort that only a home setting can provide,” said Jackie Noble, SDHS director of nursery and placement. “Additional foster volunteers will allow us to create space for the animals who continue to enter our care every day, especially right now when our shelters are full.”

San Diego Humane Society’s foster program provides support for animals waiting to be adopted, but also for pets with owners facing temporary hardships, such as eviction, domestic violence and other difficult situations. Foster care prevents these pets from ever having to enter the shelter system, and allows them to return to their family where they belong after a temporary stay.

To see pets available to be fostered and learn how to apply, visit sdhumane.org/fosterpets.

San Diego Humane Society has campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside, Ramona and San Diego.

–City News Service