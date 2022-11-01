Radar image of rain over Southern California on Wednesday morning. Courtesy National Weather Service

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of San Diego County until 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Radar showed showers over much of Southern California shortly after daybreak.

“A cold low pressure system from the northwest will bring much cooler weather through Thursday with periods of showers and strong gusty west to northwest winds,” the weather service said.

Wet snow is expected in the San Diego County mountain areas with total accumulations of 1 to 2 inches above 5,000 feet, and 2 to 4 inches on the highest peaks.

Winds gusts are expected to reach 55 mph in the mountains as well.

There is a 70% chance of showers Wednesday throughout San Diego County with the exception of desert areas.

Highs will be in the mid 60s along the coast and in the valleys, around 50 in the mountains and in the lower 70s in the deserts.

Overnight lows will drop into the 50 at the coast, 40s inland and upper 30s in the mountains as snow accumulates.

A building short period west-northwest swell was predicted to generate elevated and rough surf and a high risk of rip currents Wednesday night into early Friday morning.

Updated at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022

City News Service contributed to this article.