A rescue dog in a unicorn Halloween costume. Photo by Chris Stone

Dry, mild weather was predicted for San Diego County Sunday and Monday with a storm bringing wind, cold weather, rain and snow in the mountains coming Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday was expected to be a lot like Saturday and Halloween could be a lot like Sunday, with generally clear skies and temperatures near their seasonal norms, forecasters said.

See more Good Sunday morning! Today will be the warmest day of the week, with highs topping out a few degrees above normal. High clouds will gradually diminish through the day. Have a great day!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/FpS8b4Pwun — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 30, 2022

Temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to reach the lower 70s, around 80 in the western valleys, lower 70s in the mountains and mid 80s in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

Tuesday was predicted to be cooler as a trough develops along the West Coast and a coastal eddy deepens the marine layer. High pressure building in behind the storm on Friday was expected to bring dry, warmer weather next weekend.

No hazardous marine weather was expected through Tuesday. A Pacific storm system was expected to bring gusty west to northwest winds and choppy seas Wednesday and Thursday.

A building short period west-northwest swell was predicted to generate elevated and rough surf and a high risk of rip currents Wednesday night into early Friday morning.

City News Service contributed to this article.