One Safe Place North, a center to aid crime victims, will open in San Marcos on July 5. Photo credit: onesafeplacenorth.org/

Officials unveiled a new facility for local crime victims Thursday in San Marcos, where free support services will be available starting next month.

The center, dubbed One Safe Place – The North County Family Justice Center, will offer a range of services, including acute crisis care, forensic medical exams, therapy, legal consultations and connections to safe shelter or housing, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, which is leading the project.

Services will be provided through a partnership of 70 community agencies for both children and adults who have experienced crimes, including family or domestic violence, abuse, sexual assault, hate crimes and more.

The facility will be staffed with victim advocates, nurses, medical professionals, counselors, attorneys, housing experts, childcare professionals, work-readiness coaches, law enforcement and others.

Partners include San Diego County, Palomar Health, the Mexican Consulate and 2-1-1 San Diego.

One Safe Place is set to officially open July 5.

“One Safe Place is made up of caring, dedicated professionals who are all coming together to protect victims from violence and abuse and prevent harm,” said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.

According to the Stephan’s office, data shows North County residents are experiencing some crimes at far higher rates than the rest of the county. Crime victims in the area account for 46% of the county’s domestic violence-related murders and 56% of its elder-abuse reports.

One Safe Place, 1050 Vallecitos Blvd., will be open to walk-ins on July 5, with hours from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Those who wish to contact One Safe Place can do so at gethope@OneSafePlaceNorth.org or 760-290-3690.

– City News Service