Meet ‘Cowboy’ who is ready to be adopted at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society. Photo courtesy RCHS.

Looking for a great companion?

Meet ‘Cowboy’ the pet of the week at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

He’s a 1-year and 9-month-old, 101-pound, male, Hound mix, whose owners surrendered him to a shelter in Riverside County when he got too big for their apartment.

One year ago he was transferred to Rancho Coastal Humane Society through the FOCAS or Friends of County Animal Services program.

Cowboy needs a family that has the time and energy to keep him physically and mentally stimulated. He will do best with active people but also likes it when people sit and read to him.

He will go to his home with a $485 Fresh Start sponsorship that includes a harness, collar, leash, Kong toy, Bullie Sticks, three in-home, and three virtual training sessions.

The $145 adoption fee for Cowboy includes a medical exam, neuter, up-to-date vaccinations, a registered microchip, and a one-year license if his new home is in the jurisdiction of San Diego Humane Society’s Department of Animal Services.

For information about adoption or to become a Virtual Foster visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas, call 760-753-6413, or log on to www.SDpets.org

Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday, and by appointment Wednesday and Thursday.