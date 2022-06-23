Photos courtesy Lions Tigers & Bears

East County’s big cat and bear sanctuary, Lions Tigers & Bears, was featured on the popular Netflix show that documents people on the autism spectrum looking for a relationship, “Love on the Spectrum U.S.”

The show follows six people who are on the autism spectrum navigating romantic relationships and dating.

Cast members Abigail “Abbey” and David, lion enthusiasts, visit Lions Tigers & Bears in episode four of season one.

During their visit, Abbey and David feed one of the lions and walk around the serene, 93-acre sanctuary in Alpine that is home to more than 65 rescued lions, tigers, bears, mountain lions, leopards, bobcats, servals, and ranch animals.

“We were thrilled to share our sanctuary with fellow animal lovers David and Abbey,” said Founder and Director Bobbi Brink. “We knew this was an incredible opportunity to show the world what a large, accredited exotic animal sanctuary looked like.”



The exotic animal nonprofit provides a haven to abused and abandoned animals and aims to inspire and educate the public to end the exotic animal trade. Through the taping of “Love on the Spectrum U.S., Lions Tigers & Bears” was able to share its mission with the world and encourage the public to support reputable sanctuaries.

Brink and her team have coordinated the rescue of more than 1,000 exotic animals over the years, bringing them from horrendous living conditions to accredited sanctuaries around the country, including her own.

Celebrating its 20th year, the sanctuary welcomes the public to experience its grounds through guided visits, behind-the-scenes experiences, overnight stays at White Oaks Wild Nights luxury two-bedroom rental home, and hosting on-site events at its venue.

A love connection sparked, and Abby and David remain a couple of today.

For more information on how to book a visit or to learn more about the sanctuary’s animal rescues, visit lionstigersandbears.org.