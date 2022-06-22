Graduates pose at a 2021 Balboa Park ceremony honoring Urban Corps graduates. Photo credit: Urban Corps of San Diego via Facebook

Urban Corps of San Diego County has been awarded two grants from Cal Fire to fund a program to plant more than 1,500 trees locally, it was announced Wednesday.

The funds, totaling $1.5 million, from Cal Fire’s Urban and Community Forestry Program will be used for Tree Corps, a workforce development program aimed at training and placing members of Urban Corps in urban forestry careers.

The local conservation organization says the funds also will support the planting of 1,538 trees at Cesar Chavez Park in Barrio Logan, along with Vista, Imperial Beach, Escondido, San Marcos, Lemon Grove and Lakeside.

“New to Urban Corps’ tree planting efforts is the inclusion of the urban forestry career pathway program Tree Corps,” said Kyle Kennedy, the local Urban Corps CEO. “Thanks to our partnership with Cal Fire, this new program will give our Corps members an incredible opportunity to learn important job skills first-hand and get trained and certified to be placed in urban forestry jobs.”

Tree Corps will include an advisory panel comprising local tree businesses offering guidance and mentorship. Tree companies or individuals with tree care experience can call Urban Corps at 619-235-6884 or email info@urbancorps.org, if interested in joining the panel.

– City News Service