Rain on a car’s windshield in East County. File photo by OnStream.TV

Monsoonal showers and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are possible Wednesday in the San Diego region, the National Weather Service said.

The agency said the chance of showers ranges from 40% along the coast to 50% in the mountains and deserts, and wet weather could linger into Thursday.

“A developing upper level low pressure system near Point Conception will draw a substantial influx of mid level moisture into southern California late tonight through Wednesday with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms,” the weather service said. “Thunderstorms could produce strong gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall.”

The agency said the greatest hazard will be from gusty winds and possible lightning.

Highs on Wednesday are forecast to be 76 to 81 near the coast, 82 to 87 inland, 86 to 91 in the western valleys, 90 to 95 near the foothills, 85 to 91 in the mountains and 103 to 108 in the deserts.