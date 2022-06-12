A Coronado beach near the Hotel Del Coronado in 2020. Photo by Chris Jennewein

The County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health and Quality has extended an

existing water contact closure area north to include the Coronado shoreline.

Cross-boundary flows and sample results indicate contamination of the ocean extends from the International border north to Coronado beaches, the department said late Saturday afternoon.

The closure also continues at the Tijuana Slough and Imperial Beach. Officials extended it to the Silver Strand State Beach shoreline on Friday.

Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until sampling indicates the water is safe for recreational use. Beaches, however, remain open.

For more information on the Tijuana River, call the U.S. International Boundary & Water

Commission at 619-662-7600.