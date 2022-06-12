Photo courtesy National Weather Service

An excessive heat warning for San Diego-area desert communities remains in place Sunday.

Triple-digit highs, possibly up to 115 degrees, were expected to prevail in Borrego Springs and other parts of the county’s arid eastern reaches, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning kicked in at 10 a.m. Thursday and continues through 8 p.m. Sunday.

The sweltering temperatures will “significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working (outside) or participating in outdoor activities,” the NWS cautioned.

Authorities advise those braving the torrid conditions to drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening, take shelter in shady areas or air conditioned rooms when possible, check up on potentially heat-sensitive relatives and neighbors and make sure to never leave young children or pets unattended in parked vehicles.

“The marine layer and weak coastal eddy will keep coastal areas cooler with night and morning low clouds and fog,” the NWS said.

–City News Service