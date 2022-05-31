Officials Tuesday marked the start of construction on the new Midway District Bridge Shelter that will serve up to 150 San Diegans experiencing homelessness and offer on-site behavioral health services 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

The construction crew was joined by elected leaders, service providers and community members to assemble the shelter’s first arches and lift them into place early Tuesday morning.

Along with behavioral health services, the shelter will provide meals, showers, restrooms, laundry, storage, mental health and addiction treatment, communicable disease screenings, medical care, housing navigation and connections to self-sufficiency benefits such as CalWORKS, CalFresh and Medi-Cal, according to the county.

See more This new shelter in the Midway District is capable of serving over 100 homeless individuals & is under construction to be opened later this year. @LuckyDuckFound donated the use of their tent & today we all came together to assemble the shelter’s first arch & lift it into place. pic.twitter.com/jnntOmiQYr — Supervisor Nathan Fletcher (@SupFletcher) May 31, 2022

The project was made possible through a partnership with the county, city of San Diego and Lucky Duck Foundation, which donated and paid for the shelter.

“The city of San Diego’s homeless shelters are regularly and consistently at more than 90 percent occupancy,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “Shelter is an immediate solution to get folks connected to support services and on a pathway to permanent or long-term housing. This facility will get hundreds more San Diegans on that path.”

Officials said construction of the shelter will take about four weeks to complete and it is expected to be operational in July.