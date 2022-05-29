Despite the cool temperatures, swimmers hit the waves in Ocean Beach. Photo by Chris Stone

Cool and cloudy weather was expected to persist over San Diego County Sunday through Memorial Day, the National Weather Service said.

Satellite photos Sunday showed extensive low cloud coverage extending east to the coastal mountain slopes and through the passes. Drizzle was reported Sunday morning in a few areas. Most areas were likely be overcast for the remainder of the day.

See more It remains mostly cloudy but good news is the weather pattern (cooler upper trough across the West and Great Basin) is working over the deep marine layer and clouds are thinner and already breaking up today including mostly sunny over the ocean! #cawx #socal pic.twitter.com/6CePZz9Tul — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 29, 2022

Wind advisories remained in effect for the mountains, passes, and deserts until 3 a.m. Monday. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph were expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, forecasters said. People were advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

A beach hazards statement was in effect Sunday afternoon through Tuesday evening for above-average surf and strong rip currents, creating dangerous swimming conditions during the holiday weekend.

A large west swell was predicted to generate surf of 5 to 7 feet.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday are predicted to reach 72 degrees, 70 to 75 in the valleys, 64 to 74 in the mountains and 90 to 95 in the deserts, according to the weather service.

As the upper level trough passes east, weak ridging may build in behind it, bringing a warming trend early to midweek. This could help bring temperatures back up to near average at the coast, and slightly above average in the inland valleys and deserts.

The warmest days look to be Wednesday and Thursday, when most locations away from the coast could be several degrees above seasonal averages, the NWS said.

The persistent marine layer was expected to begin to shrink a bit each night and morning. Marine layer clouds won’t go away completely, as a persistent coastal eddy may be present each night, keeping low clouds minimally at the coast.

The warming trend was expected to be relatively short-lived, as another upper level trough looks to pass to the north toward the end of next week. This means the county could be back to cooler and cloudier weather as next weekend approaches.

City News Service contributed to this article.