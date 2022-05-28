Cool weather is forecast for San Diego County for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, with gusty winds over the mountains and deserts through late Saturday evening.

Some patchy drizzle might occur Saturday morning, with the best chances near the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory was issued until 3 a.m. Monday for San Diego County mountains and deserts. Windy and dry conditions could create elevated fire weather for several hours Saturday and Sunday afternoons and evenings, the NWS said. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages could result. Blowing dust and sand could reduce visibility in the deserts.

A small craft advisory was issued for 6 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday for waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican border extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out including San Clemente Island. Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots were predicted. Conditions could be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

A beach hazards statement was issued for Sunday afternoon through Tuesday evening for San Diego County coastal areas. Surf and strong rip currents could create dangerous swimming conditions during the holiday weekend, forecasters said.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be around 68 degrees with overnight lows of 54 to 59. Highs in the valleys were expected to be 69 to 74, with overnight lows of 48 to 56. Highs in the mountains were expected to be 66 to 76 with overnight lows of 43 to 50, and highs in the deserts were predicted to be 93 to 98 with overnight lows of 63 to 71.

After a cool holiday weekend, a weak ridge was forecast to bring warmer weather into the middle of next week.

