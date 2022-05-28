Silver Strand State Beach. Photo credit: parks.ca.gov

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality said Saturday that officials had lifted the water contact closure for Silver Strand State Beach.

Recent water quality testing confirms the water meets state health standards. The shoreline from the International Border to the north end of Imperial Beach will remain closed until sampling confirms the areas to be safe for water contact.

The change comes two days after the county lifted the order for other parts of the Coronado shore ahead of the Memorial Day holiday in one of the region’s popular tourist destinations. The closure was attributed to “sewage impacts.”

For more information on the Tijuana River, call the U.S. International Boundary & Water Commission at 619-662-7600.