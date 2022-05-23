Boiling water. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

San Diego County’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality Monday issued a boil water order for the Warner Unified School District water system at 30951 Highway 79 in Warner Springs.

According to the county, only the main campus is impacted by the boil water order, not the resource center and ball fields located across the highway from the campus. The water system serves a daily population of 150 students and staff of Warner Unified School District — kindergarten through 12th grade.

The drinking water tested positive for E. Coli bacteria. The presence of E. Coli bacteria indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste. Health effects can include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. E. Coli may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The order was issued to ensure all water used is free from bacterial contamination. The boil water order will remain in effect until laboratory results confirm the absence of bacteria in the water supply.

City News Service contributed to this article.