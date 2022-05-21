Photo via Pixabay

I have to tell you what keeps me up at night sometimes. With my oldest starting kindergarten this fall, I’ve been having anxiety thinking about what we’ll do with him during spring and summer breaks. How do working parents manage it all?

Thankfully, I have some time to figure it all out. But, if you clicked on this article, I’m guessing you don’t have as much time as me. I scoured the Internet to find affordable summer camps to help you fellow mamas out! Here are the summer camps I found that sound like great programs and are shockingly less than $250.

Singing Camp

Does your kid love belting out songs? California Music Lessons is offering a summer singing camp with professional voice instructors. Participants will receive voice lessons while singing with other students and special guest artists. Geared toward students from fifth to ninth grade, the summer camp is priced at $225 per student with discounts if you have more than one child enrolling.

Dance Camp

Let your littles get their jiggles out with Dance to Evolve. The business offers several types of dance camps — from Unicorn Dance Camp to Jungle Safari Dance Camp to Superheroes Dance Camp — at several locations throughout San Diego County. For children between the ages of 3 to 8, registration for this summer camp ranges from $189 to $200.

Art Camp

Calling all future Picassos! Drawn 2 Art has several summer camps available for San Diego children. Students can enroll in a camp for anime and cartooning, classic clay sculpture, figure drawing and more. The age range for these camps range from 6 and up. Prices start at $215 per student.

For the teenage artists, Village Arts and Education Foundation is also hosting a series of art camps for ages 11 to 17. Participants will get to learn about different types of art while working with professional artists. The price is $195 per student. Be sure to check out the foundation’s daily classes too!

Rowing Camp

Burn some calories on the water this summer. The San Diego Rowing Club Junior Crew is hosting several summer camps for athletes wanting to learn to row. Students from Grades 6 to 12 will learn the basics before going out in the water on a single-person boat. The cost is $250.

Fencing Camp

Learn the combat sport of fencing with the San Diego Fencing Center. The center is hosting a beginner camp for children between the ages of 6 and 11. Students will have fun learning about the sport while doing drills and games. The cost is $120.

Have another affordable summer camp to add to the list? Drop it in the comments below!

San Diego Moms is published every Saturday. Have a story idea? Email hoaq@timesofsandiego.com and follow her on Instagram at @hoawritessd.