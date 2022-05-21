The marine layer over La Jolla Shores. Courtesy HPWREN network

Unseasonably cool weather was forecast Saturday and Sunday with clouds and patchy drizzle west of the mountains in the mornings, but some afternoon sunshine expected, the National Weather Service said.

It won’t be nearly as windy in the mountains and deserts Saturday as it was Friday but westerly winds were expected to strengthen Sunday, the NWS said.

The marine layer remained about as deep Saturday as it was Friday at 4,000 to 4,500 feet, but the cloud layer was not as thick. Small amounts of precipitation were reported, but in fewer locations than Friday and mostly on the coastal slopes.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 66 to 71 degrees with overnight lows of 52 to 57. Highs in the valleys were expected to be 69 to 74, with overnight lows of 45 to 53. Highs in the mountains were expected to be 67 to 77 with overnight lows of 45 to 53, and highs in the deserts were predicted to be 91 to 96 with overnight lows of 56 to 65.

High pressure may bring a warmer spell Monday through Thursday, with Wednesday and Thursday likely be the warmest days, forecasters said. The marine layer could be much shallower with less cloud cover during the nights and mornings.

Slight cooling was expected by the end of the week as low pressure moves in from the Pacific.

No hazardous marine conditions were expected through Wednesday.

— City News Service