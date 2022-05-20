The baby golden takin, pictured with mom Bona, was born at the San Diego Zoo on March 21. Courtesy of the zoo

Care staff welcomed the birth of a rare male golden takin — the second of this takin subspecies to be born in the Western Hemisphere and the first male, the San Diego Zoo announced Friday.

The takin calf, named Jin Tong (pronounced jean tong), which means Golden boy in Mandarin Chinese, was born on March 21 to mom, Bona.

The Zoo’s wildlife care specialists performed a comprehensive first exam and confirmed Jin Tong is doing well and adjusting to life within the herd.

See more The first male golden takin in the Western Hemisphere has a name! Meet Jin Tong meaning "golden child." Help us protect vulnerable species like the golden takin: https://t.co/7RYheeKd1W pic.twitter.com/67XxvBCiAm — San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (@sandiegozoo) May 20, 2022

Golden takins (rhymes with “rockin’”) are horned mammals related to sheep and have adapted to life in the high elevation of their native Himalayan mountain habitat. The species is very agile, navigating rugged landscapes with ease. While young takins have a much darker colored coat, the adults have thick, shaggy, golden-hued coats, which provides the species its name.

Takins are listed as ‘Vulnerable’ on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. The San Diego Zoo is the only place in the Western Hemisphere where golden takins can be seen. Visitors to the Zoo’s Asian Passage should have no trouble viewing the youngster as he bonds with his mother and becomes familiar with his habitat.