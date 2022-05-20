Courtesy photo

Clearity, a San Diego-based nonprofit that supports ovarian cancer patients and their families, announced its annual Teal Revolution Walk and fundraiser on Sunday, May 22. Donned in teal, San Diegans will gather in support of women with Ovarian Cancer, while supporters across the country can join forces virtually.

Registration for the event will start at 8 a.m. with the celebratory (three-mile) walk commencing at 9 a.m. There are options for shorter distances as well. Prior to the start of the walk, all participants will gather to form the largest teal ribbon of people ever created. It’s a not-to-be-missed chance to be part of a lasting image of San Diego’s ovarian cancer community.

To grow awareness, Clearity has asked its partner organizations – other ovarian cancer nonprofits from around the country – to join the walk, raise funds and make a lasting difference for women and families everywhere who are living with ovarian cancer.

“It will take a revolution to change life with ovarian cancer,” said Hillary Theakston, executive director of Clearity.

The family-friendly event will have a Kid’s Art Area hosted by Bilingual Kids, a Survivor’s Tent, educational offerings, food and other activities. There is no registration fee to participate, and pets are welcome.

Clearity’s goal is to raise $200,000 to fund its individualized ovarian cancer education and counseling.

Participants can join at https://give.clearity.org/campaign/teal-revolution-2022/c391892.