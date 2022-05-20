Boiling water. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

San Diego County’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality Friday issued a Boil Water Order for the Butterfield Ranch water system located at 14925 Great Southern Overland in Julian.

According to the DEHQ, the water system supplies water to 313 service connections, including 75 manufacture home spaces, 233 RV spaces, an office with store, a clubhouse and three swimming pools.

County testing found that the drinking water system tested present for E.Coli bacteria. The presence of E.Coli bacteria indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste.

Health effects can include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. E.Coli may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The Boil Water Order was issued to ensure all water used is free from bacterial contamination and will remain in effect until laboratory results confirm the absence of bacteria in the water supply.

–City News Service