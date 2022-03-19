Gusts of fierce wind sway palm trees. Photo via Pixabay.

Light rain was forecast to begin between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday across San Diego County coastal areas, with trace amounts of snow possible mainly at elevations above 7,000 feet, the National Weather Service said.

West winds were predicted to increase through Saturday morning and become strong by the afternoon, with gusts of up to 40 mph over mountainous terrain as well as the desert foothills, the NWS said.

Gusts of up to 50 mph may occur across portions of the desert mountain slopes. A wind advisory starts at 11 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 65 to 70 degrees with overnight lows of 48 to 53. Inland highs were expected to be 69- 74 with overnight lows of 44 to 50.

Highs in the mountains were expected to be 62 to 70 with overnight lows of 34 to 41, and highs in the deserts will be 83 to 89 with overnight lows of 48 to 55.

A substantial pattern shift may occur early next week with the approach and passage of a midlevel ridge, causing temperatures to soar 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal averages through the middle of the week while offshore flow simultaneously strengthens.

The ridge was forecast to break down next weekend as a large upper trough takes shape over the eastern Pacific off the West Coast, leading to slow cooling as onshore winds make a return.

Drier air was expected to spread over the region from north to south Sunday through Monday as winds turn northerly with gusty conditions along the coastal mountain slopes, forecasters said.

Surf was expected to increase through Sunday with some shorter-period wind swell. Elevated surf of 4 to 7 feet was expected at San Diego County beaches.

The highest surf was likely be south of Del Mar. Surf will begin to subside on Monday.

–City News Service, Inc.