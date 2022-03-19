Moonlight State Beach. Courtesy City of Encinitas

Crews from Caltrans and SANDAG will begin beach nourishment at Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas on Monday as part of wide-ranging transportation and environmental improvements in North County.

Sand for the project comes from San Elijo Lagoon, which is being restored as part of the expansion of Interstate 5. The material is a combination of lagoon sediment and upland Torrey Sandstone.

Trucks will haul sand from the lagoon to B Street in Encinitas from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays as needed. Vehicle access will be closed on B Street, west of 3rd Street, during the work.

Beach nourishment efforts in North County began at Cardiff State Beach in December.

The work is part of the Build NCC project, which includes extending carpool lanes on Interstate 5, double-tracking the rail line, replacing the highway bridge at San Elijo Lagoon, restoring the lagoon, and constructing seven miles of new bike and pedestrian trails.