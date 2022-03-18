Women walk along La Jolla Shores Beach in the rain. Photo by Chris Stone

After the brief appearance of summer-like weather, the San Diego region will be windy and cooler this weekend, with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

“Expect a return of marine layer clouds for the coast and increasing high clouds across the region and much cooler temperatures,” the National Weather Service said on Friday afternoon.

“Breezy west winds look to increase through the day for the mountains and deserts and a slight chance of showers will develop Saturday evening,” agency added.

Highs on Saturday are forecast to be 62 to 67 near the coast, 68 inland, 68 to 73 in the valleys, 62 to 70 in the mountains and 85 to 90 in the deserts.

Light showers could continue into Sunday morning, according to the weather service, with the snow level dropping to 5,000 feet.

Gusty west winds over the coastal waters will cause elevated surf at the beaches, with sets of 4 to 7 feet, especially south of Del Mar.

The weather is expected to warm next week, with the potential for record highs along the coast and in the valleys from Tuesday through Thursday, according to the weather service.