A child with donated books. Photo courtesy Words Alive

San Diego nonprofit Words Alive announced it’s largest ever donation — a $200,000 gift from the Bentivoglio Family Fund.

“I couldn’t have dreamed of a better way to celebrate National Reading Month,” said Words Alive Executive Director Rachael Orose. “This incredible donation will support Words Alive’s 23-year-long commitment to inspiring San Diego’s next generation of readers.”

In partnership with local Head Start, Boys & Girls Clubs, elementary and high schools, and more than 1,000 global volunteers, Words Alive plans to reach more than 4,500 students and families throughout San Diego this school year. The organization’s programs spark interest in reading through family workshops, read-aloud in elementary classrooms, and book clubs for teens.

“Reading is the key to unlocking far-away places, magical lands, and our future success,” Orose said. “Turning people into readers lies at the heart of our mission at Words Alive, and the Bentivoglio Family Fund’s remarkable gift will help so many San Diego students build a regular reading practice, putting them on the path to life-long learning. I am so moved by this investment in our mission.”

A representative from the Bentivoglio Family Fund said, “We believe having access to books and literacy education is a fundamental lever for improving outcomes and that books provide young people the opportunity to think creatively and curiously about the world around them. We are honored to support Words Alive in their continued work to make reading matter.”

“Reading brings so much joy, especially to children and teens facing disruption, uncertainty, and trauma – especially now, after two years facing a pandemic,” Orose said. “The Bentivoglio Family Fund’s leadership will enable us to bring uplifting, joyous moments for so many students through the simple, effective act of reading together.”

Founded in 1999, Words Alive connects children, teens, and families with the power of reading. Words Alive provides access to relevant and quality books, shared reading experiences, and a connection to reading that lays the foundation for continued success.