Disney on Ice. Courtesy photo

Southern California native Jason Takahashi said it means “the world” to him to bring Disney on Ice back to San Diego after the family-friendly event took a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Takahashi, who has been skating for nearly three decades and celebrates his 10th year with the show, said sharing his passion with audiences is a “pleasure.”

“For me, it feels like being able to pass on all the incredible memories I had as a child and attending Disney on Ice with my family — hoping to bring that same joy to inspire others,” Takahashi said.

Takahashi will join dozens of other performers on Jan. 20 to Jan. 23 when Disney on Ice returns to San Diego at the Pechanga Arena.

Organizers said audiences can expect action-packed stories from “Moana,” “Coco,” and “Frozen,” among many others. Of course, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will also make an appearance.

Disney on Ice. Courtesy photo

“This show has something for everyone,” Takahashi said. “We have seven Disney princesses from all different eras. Putting these stories onto the ice, with breathtaking maneuvers, gorgeous costumes, and stunning special effects, we hope to captivate guests of any age, and show them anything is possible if they can dream it.”

Takahashi said the show has seen plenty of changes since its last run in 2020 with new choreography and “surprises.”

“My favorite part of the show is the appearance of Maleficent, and her magical transformation into a 20ft fire-breathing dragon,” Takahashi said. “When the fire blows from her mouth, it is always an awe-inspiring moment for me, and something you wouldn’t expect from an ice show.”

For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, go to disneyonice.com.