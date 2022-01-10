A Coaster train crosses the lagoon south of Del Mar. Photo courtesy North County Transit District

North County Transit District Monday announced a pilot program with Lyft, Uber, and TripShot to provide discounted first- and last-mile connections for commuters using the Sorrento Valley and Carlsbad Poinsettia COASTER Stations.

The pilot, which is offered through the District’s “NCTD+” program, gives riders a $7.50 credit toward trips to or from the Sorrento Valley or Carlsbad Poinsettia COASTER Stations within defined geographic zones.



The discounted Uber and Lyft rides are available Monday through Friday during regular COASTER service times from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Passengers with a mobility device can book similar discounted trips for curb-to-curb service via an NCTD vehicle using the TripShot application.

Customers can book a discounted ride within their Uber, Lyft, or TripShot apps by using a designated coupon or QR code link. Program information and discount codes for all three services can be found here.



“NCTD+ provides greater flexibility for commuters to connect to locations near Sorrento Valley and Carlsbad Poinsettia COASTER Stations,” said NCTD Executive Director Matthew O. Tucker. “Those starting early, or staying late, now have reliable transportation to or from two of our busiest COASTER stations.”



Customers using the discount codes within the Lyft, Uber, or TripShot apps will pay the first $2.50 of a booked trip and receive a credit from NCTD at the completion of the trip for up to the next $7.50. Any remaining trip cost above $10 will be charged to a commuter’s default payment method in the app.



To qualify for the discount, each NCTD+ trip scheduled must begin or end at either the Sorrento Valley or Carlsbad Poinsettia COASTER stations and must be within the defined NCTD+ zone.



The Sorrento Valley COASTER Station zone encompasses 16.1 square miles from Sorrento Valley Boulevard to Nobel Drive on the south, and Camino Santa Fe on the east end to the coast. The Carlsbad Poinsettia COASTER Station geographical zone covers 10.8 square miles including portions of Cannon Road on the north side to Poinsettia Lane on the south, and S. Melrose to just west of Interstate 5. The zone maps can be found here.



For more information about the NCTD+ Uber and Lyft programs, visit GoNCTD.com/NCTDPlus.



