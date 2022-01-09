A surfer at Windansea. Photo by Chris Stone

Fair, dry, and warmer weather was predicted to prevail in San Diego County this week as Santa Ana conditions develop, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Strong high pressure over the Great Basin and low pressure offshore were expected to create gusty winds at times below the passes and canyons, forecasters said. Temperatures were likely to be above average through at least midweek, with some cooling expected by week’s end as stalled low pressure over the Pacific is drawn closer to the coast.

There was some uncertainty regarding precipitation chances, but the pattern continues to favor dry weather over Southern California through next weekend, the NWS said.

Happy Sunday, everyone! Mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by some warming west of the mountains. This area will start to see a warming trend over the next few days, while similar temps are expected for the mountains and deserts. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/DdfzwF4x4l — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 9, 2022

High temperatures along the coast Sunday are predicted to reach 69 degrees, 75 in the western valleys, 69 near the foothills, 61 in the mountains and 71 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

At the beaches, high surf and strong rip currents were likely Tuesday through Thursday from a west swell of 4-5 feet, the NWS said. This could bring surf of 8 feet or more to west-facing beaches.

City News Service contributed to this article.