A sea lion leaps as a fisherman prepares his bait. Photo by Chris Stone A sea lion emerges from the surf off Point La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone California sea lions swim in breaking waves off Point La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone A sea lion does acrobatics off La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone A pup joins the cluster of sea lions. Photo by Chris Stone California sea lions frolic in a plus 7-feet tide off Point La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone A sea lion shoots a wave. Photo by Chris Stone A sea lion surfs a wave. Photo by Chris Stone A sea lion flips above the 7.6-foot tide off La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone A sea lion surfs a wave. Photo by Chris Stone California sea lions swim in breaking waves off Point La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone A sea lion leaps above the waves during the King Tide. Photo by Chris Stone A sea lion shoots through a wave. Photo by Chris Stone A sea lion leaps above the waves during the King Tide. Photo by Chris Stone

Bodysurfung and water-leaping, groups of California sea lions sometimes shared a wave.

Sarah Mesnick, ecologist and science liaison at Southwest Fisheries Science Center based in La Jolla, says she’s seen sea lions surfing around the world.

“The behavior is wonderful to watch, exuberant and graceful,” she told Times of San Diego.

“There’s lots of theories about this, including play … and utilizing free-riding behaviors to reduce the cost of swimming,” she said Monday. “There is some attention in the literature to play behavior, but it’s rather a mystery still.”

For some reason, humans have a hard time thinking other species may play, Mesnick said.

“I wouldn’t say it’s rare to see sea lions surfing, but it does require a coastline that creates waves — and waves of a large enough size — to witness them surfing, so … it’s in part condition dependent,” she said.

La Jolla was the local hot spot, but sea lions have been spotted surfing elsewhere in Southern California, notably in huge waves off Santa Barbara Island.

The astronomical King Tides occur when the sun, moon and Earth are aligned and the moon is closest to Earth.

Elevated tide of 7.1 feet will take place at 7:12 a.m. Jan. 30. The next day will be 7.3 feet at 8 a.m. and 7.2 feet at 8:46 a.m. Feb. 1, according to usharbors.com.

Tuesday’s weather should be fine for people or pinnipeds — a San Diego air temperature high of 60 degrees, with warmer temps in the mid-60s following days, according to the Weather Channel.