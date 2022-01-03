A Caltrans truck. Courtesy of the agency

Caltrans and SANDAG announced highway construction crews will close all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 from La Costa Avenue to Encinitas Boulevard between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5

The full closure will accommodate a new sign structure being placed from the median to the outside shoulder near Leucadia Boulevard.

This work must be performed at night during the temporary lane closures for the safety of work crews and the traveling public.

Drivers heading southbound in I-5 will be required to exit at La Costa Avenue, and be directed east to El Camino Real, then back to I-5 on the Encinitas Boulevard entrance.

For the safety of drivers and the construction crews performing this work, the traveling public is reminded to “Be Work Zone Alert” and “Drive 55 on the 5” in the construction.

During construction, nearby residents and businesses can expect noise and bright lights. Crews will work to minimize noise and impacts to all nearby communities.

For more information about this project, or to receive email alerts, visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/BuildNCC or text “BuildNCC” to (760) 454-0077.