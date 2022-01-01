Frost on on a lawn. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

San Diego County inland valleys could see some frost Saturday evening and Sunday morning as the temperature falls into the 30s, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service issued a frost advisory from midnight Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday for county deserts and valleys.

Surface high pressure settling over the Great Basin was predicted to aid in the development of Santa Ana winds Saturday morning, persisting through Sunday morning.

A beach hazards warning was issued for Saturday through Monday morning. Elevated surf was expected Saturday morning with surf of 4 to 6 feet with sets to 7 feet, subsiding by Saturday night. High tides of 7 to 7.5 feet were predicted each morning through Monday.

The morning high tides could result in minor tidal overflow, bringing some ponding of sea water to low-lying areas. The NWS suggested remaining out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be around 62 degrees with overnight lows of 36-42. Western valley highs will be around 62, and 53-58 near the foothills with overnight lows of 33-40. Mountain highs were expected to be 44-51, with overnight lows of 24-32. Highs in the deserts will be 58-63 with overnight lows of 32-40.

Returning onshore flow was predicted to return patchy low clouds and fog inland late Monday or Tuesday, helping to moderate the overnight lows, but warmer days were expected to hold off until Wednesday, the weather service said.

The next chance of precipitation could come as early as next weekend as upper troughing develops near the West Coast again.

–City News Service