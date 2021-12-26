The cities of Carlsbad and Coronado are offering post-holiday Christmas tree recycling.
In Carlsbad, service started Sunday. In Coronado, it starts Monday:
- Carlsbad – Sunday through Jan. 15, curbside pickup is being offered for holiday trees on regularly scheduled trash pickup days. Trees must have all decorations removed including tinsel, lights, ornaments and stands. Those taller than six feet must be cut in half and placed next to green waste carts for curbside pickup. Residents are asked to cut down their tree so that it fits inside the green waste cart with the lid closed. Flocked trees cannot be recycled and must be disposed of through regular trash service. There are five drop-off locations:
- Calavera Hills Community Park, 2997 Glasgow Drive
- Stagecoach Community Park, 3420 Camino de los Coches
- Poinsettia Community Park, 6600 Hidden Valley Road
- Fire Station 1, 1275 Carlsbad Village Drive
- Waste Management, 5960 El Camino Real.
- Coronado – Christmas trees, including flocked trees, may be recycled either by using the green-waste curbside program or the drop-off program. Curbside service runs from Monday through Jan. 8. Trees may be placed in roll-off dumpsters from Monday through Jan. 15 at the Glorietta Bay Boat Launching Ramp parking lot and the Cays Park parking lot. Residents are asked not to include any trash while removing all lights and ornaments from the tree.
For more information:
- Carlsbad – visit the Waste Management website or call 760-929-9400.
- Coronado – call 619-435-3121 or see EDCO Disposal’s website at www.edcodisposal.com.
City News Service contributed to this article.
Updated 4:35 p.m. Dec. 26, 2021
