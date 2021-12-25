Rain fell intermittently on the coast Monday as rain cells moved through the county. Photo by Chris Stone

The extended forecast for San Diego County is rain for much of the rest of this year, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

“We are expecting scattered showers through midnight tonight continuing through the western part of the county,” said meteorologist Casey Oswant. “Around midnight, we are expecting more widespread showers overnight lasting into early Sunday morning, likely finishing by 9 or 10 a.m. It will be dry for most of the rest of the day on Sunday.”

But Oswant said the break in inclement weather is likely to be short.

“More widespread rain is likely Monday evening lasting overnight into Tuesday,” she said. “We’re expecting that to be a pretty cold storm system with some snow in the mountains.”

The weather service forecaster said an inch of snow could fall on Palomar Mountain, and up to 4 or 5 inches in the Laguna Mountains, during the cold winter storm system on Monday and Tuesday. That, Oswant said, will be followed by another storm system on Wednesday lasting into Thursday.

Cold is also expected to predominate as well through the end of next week.

“It’s going to remain pretty cold, in the 50s during the day, with gusty winds of 50 to 65 miles per hour for the Wednesday through Thursday storm system,” Oswant said, adding there is currently a small craft advisory in effect for boaters along the San Diego coast out to San Clemente Island.

The forecaster said a winter storm watch will be in effect on Monday and Tuesday.