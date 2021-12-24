A Rapid bus in downtown San Diego. Courtesy MTS

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is operating a special service schedule Friday on Christmas Eve.

It will operate the same schedule again next Friday, on New Year’s Eve. Most MTS buses and trolleys are running on Saturday service schedules both days.

Adding to the holiday cheer, both Friday holidays this year are subject to MTS “Friends Ride Free” Days. That program allows every fare- paying adult to bring one guest on board at no cost.

For more information, go to sdmts.com/holiday

–City News Service