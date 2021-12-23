Heavy rain moved into San Diego on Thursday. Photo by Chris Stone

Officials will close several roads in Mission Valley Thursday in anticipation of San Diego River flooding due to Thursday’s storms.

According to the city of San Diego, based on estimated rainfall amounts, the river is “expected to crest and road flooding will be imminent.”

The following roads will close at 5 p.m.:

Camino De La Reina between Camino De La Siesta and Avenida Del Rio

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan

Mission Center Road between Hazard Center Drive and Camino De La Reina

Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina

Qualcomm Way at Rio San Diego Drive, and

Ward Road at Camino Del Rio North.

Crews with the city’s Stormwater Department will monitor flooding and determine when the roads are safe to reopen to traffic.

People who need to travel in Mission Valley were urged to exercise caution, follow all posted signage, anticipate delays and avoid driving into flooded areas.

Flooding or storm damage can be reported by calling 619-527-7500.

– City News Service