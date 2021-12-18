Catherine Chapman (left) and Cindy Chapman (right) are the creators of The Spirit-Free Challenge. Courtesy photo

Cindy Chapman of Encinitas, alongside sister Catherine Chapman, have launched “The Spirit-Free Challenge” with the hopes of showing San Diegans how to live healthier lives.

The challenge, which kicks off Jan. 3 then happens every month thereafter, is an effort to help people “transform their relationship with alcohol and become the best version of themselves.”

The Spirit-Free Challenge is a platform that includes daily meditation/yoga lessons, nutrition tips, a spirit-free recipe book, worksheets, motivational videos, journaling, and a private Facebook support group to connect with other spirit-free buddies who will really keep you accountable. All these resources are wrapped up into a daily program guide for the 30-day course.

The Spirit-Free Challenge also breaks down a day-to-day roadmap on how to not drink yet enjoy non-alcoholic-beverages and the tools to reboot oneself. The overarching goal of The Spirit-Free Challenge is to help challenge goers change their habits around alcohol to be the best version of themselves, the founders said.

The challenge is $97.00 and begins on Jan. 3, 2022. Monthly challenges will resume thereafter.

More details and information, including a detailed FAQ sheet and program breakdowns are available at www.spiritfreechallenge.com.