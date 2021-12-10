Poinsettias make the perfect holiday decor. Photo courtesy Armstrong Garden Centers

‘Tis the year to bring back holiday traditions and celebrate the season after nearly two years of pandemic restrictions.

Whether you’re decking your halls or going to a party, poinsettias — a plant developed to perfection by the Ecke family in Encinitas — are the perfect holiday accent to brighten and add cheer to any room, inside or outside.

Gone are the days of just red, white, and pink poinsettias — these days you may choose from an array of colors and styles.

California’s Armstrong Garden Centers said it is offering poinsettias grown in Fallbrook in five new colors this year:

Beauty Marble – Bi-colored leaf clusters with a rich, sweetheart pink edged in a buttery cream color

Maroon – Deep, color-saturated maroon leaves perfect for an elegant Christmas setting

Sparkling Punch – The leaves have a defined edge for a unique shape and are pale pink with a cream stripe

Christmas Quilt – Unique patterns of red and white with patches of pink and cream leaves for a true quilted look.

Ice Crystal – Remarkable leaf clusters of cream down the middle and shimmer into pink.

Armstrong said each of its poinsettias is planted in July in a special peat moss soil mixture. During the growing process, each plant is hand-pinched to give a full shape. As the holidays approach the amount of light they receive is adjusted so the poinsettia leaves color up just in time for the season.

The nursery said poinsettias will last beyond New Year’s Day if you place them indoors in an area that has bright, indirect light and is away from heat sources, or outdoors in a spot that receives six or more hours and is protected from the wind. Keep the soil slightly moist to the touch but not soggy.