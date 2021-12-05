Rain in San Diego County. Photo by Chris Stone

After the remaining low clouds and fog clear San Diego County this morning, skies were expected to be mostly sunny, the National Weather Service said.

High pressure was forecast to bring slight warming Sunday and Monday.

“However, an approaching trough of low pressure will bring gusty westerly mountain and desert winds late Monday into Tuesday along with a slight chance of light showers Tuesday,” the NWS said.

Foggy conditions continue for the coast & valleys this morning. Fog will slowly burn off through late morning. Here are the latest visibility reports showing the restrictions. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/JRzql8CO8o — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 5, 2021

High temperatures along the coast Sunday are forecast to reach 67 degrees, 73 in the western valleys, 77 near the foothills, 74 in the mountains and 87 in the deserts, forecasters said.

“There should be quite a bit of cloud cover Tuesday along with a few showers, especially over higher terrain where there will be less of a dry and evaporative layer below that moist layer,” forecasters said. “Rainfall amounts should be a tenth of an inch or less.”

A more significant storm system should bring some rain Thursday into Friday, though most forecasts have modest amounts, mostly a quarter of an inch or less, except higher in the mountains.

Snowfall in the mountains probably won’t be that great as the colder air mostly comes in after the moisture decreases, but a few inches could fall above about 7,000 feet, mainly Thursday night.

Fair weather should return by the weekend with weak offshore flow and warmer conditions.

No hazardous marine weather conditions were expected through Wednesday, the NWS said. Gusty west-northwest winds near 20 to 25 knots were predicted by Thursday and Friday as a weak frontal system comes through the area.

City News Service contributed to this article.