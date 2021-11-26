Power lines in San Diego County. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Power was restored to over 4,500 residents in the county Friday, following a red flag warning issued earlier this week, according to a San Diego Gas & Electric spokesman.

It was unclear exactly what time power was restored. Previously, SDG&E reported that over 40 communities could be impacted by outages, with 48,783 customers potentially being affected.

During high winds, public safety power shutoffs are used to attempt to reduce the risk of fires sparking from defective or damaged equipment.

A red flag warning will remain in effect until Friday at 6 p.m. The National Weather Service forecast calls for east winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching 55 mph, and some isolated gusts as high as 65 mph in “wind-favored” locations.

Humidity levels will fall to between 5% and 10%.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” according to the NWS. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

The winds are expected to diminish by the weekend, along with a gradual recovery in humidity.

City News Service contributed to this article.