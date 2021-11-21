Surfers enjoy the waves at La Jolla Shores. Photo by Chris Stone

Santa Ana conditions were predicted to bring warm weather west of the San Diego County mountains Sunday along with gusty northeast winds in the mountains and passes, the National Weather Service said.

Near critical fire weather conditions were predicted to occur across the county on Sunday.

Winds were forecast to peak Sunday afternoon with gusts of 45-55 mph, then slowly weaken, the NWS said.

The Santa Ana winds continue this morning over the mountains and foothills



Check out the top 10 peak winds so far. Winds have likely already peaked this morning, but will continue into this afternoon and evening.



More wind reports here: https://t.co/WikRXQ5APW pic.twitter.com/j7taaxuAU4 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 21, 2021

High temperatures along the coast are predicted to reach 85 degrees, 88 in the western valleys, 79 near the foothills, 71 in the mountains and 84 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

A trough was expected to bring cooler weather and a chance for a few light showers Tuesday, forecasters said.

High pressure rebuilding over the Great Basin on Wednesday was predicted to bring another round of warm, dry weather and gusty Santa Ana winds from Thanksgiving Day into the holiday weekend.

City News Service contributed to this article.