A red flag fire danger warning outside a fire station in Valley Center. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Warm, gusty Santa Ana winds prompted the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning for much of Southern California on Sunday, but San Diego will be largely spared.

“The red flag warning covers areas of the San Bernardino Mountains, the Inland Empire, and into Orange County, but elevated to near critical fire weather conditions will also occur farther south across San Diego County as well,” the weather service said.

The inland valleys and mountains in the San Diego region will experience gusts of up to 50 mph, according to the weather service.

High temperatures on Sunday will be 77 to 85 along the coast, 83 to 88 in the western valleys, 74 to 79 near the foothills, 64 to 71 in the mountains and 79 to 84 in the deserts.

The Santa Anas will weaken Sunday night and Monday, with cooler weather and a chance for a few light showers expected on Tuesday.