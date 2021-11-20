A traditional thanksgiving meal with turkey and stuffing. Photo by Marcus Quigmire via Wikimedia Commons

Nonprofits, along with local chefs and restaurants, will deliver a full holiday meal in Kearny Mesa for more than 200 military families, students and seniors on Thanksgiving.

The meals are offered either fully prepared or ready-to-cook thanks to donations from community members and sponsors.

It’s possible to add your support – H3 Heroes Helping Heroes 4Life is seeking donations via a GoFundMe campaign.

The second Thanksgiving drive-through meal event will be held at Alfred J. Hickman American Legion Post 460, hosted by Commander Brian Trum. Along with turkey dinners, families will receive toiletry bags, socks and clothing.

The event is one of many planned to serve the local community, including a Christmas event for children on Dec. 18, with toys, clothing, food and toiletries.

U.S. Navy veteran and 1st Responder, Mark George, founded H3 Heroes Helping Heroes 4Life to help homeless military veterans from all branches, while also providing mental health and suicide prevention services.

Hugs and Bags, a partner in the effort, is a community outreach program for local homeless and underprivileged people.