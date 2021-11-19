Warm, dry Santa Ana winds are expected to impact Southern California this weekend, elevating fire weather conditions in parts of San Diego County.

The National Weather Service said winds out of the east at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will peak on Sunday. The strongest winds will occur along the foothills and into the eastern valleys.

Temperatures are predicted to rise into the 80s west of the mountains and minimum relative humidity will likely fall into the 10-15% range.

This dry air along with stronger east winds along the foothills and into the inland valleys will increase the danger of fire, according to the weather agency.

A few hours of critical fire weather conditions are possible Sunday along and east of Valley Center to Ramona and Alpine.

The winds are forecast to decrease Sunday night through Monday, but continue offshore, NWS said.

After some showers possible on Tuesday Santa Ana Winds could make a return by Thanksgiving Day, but are looking weaker, according to meteorologists.