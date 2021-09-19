Derby the Goldendoodle plays on Del Mar beach in his tuxedo at the Surf Dog Surf-a-thon earlier this month. Photo by Chris Stone

Marine layer low cloudiness was socked in along the San Diego County coast and into the valleys this morning, but clearing was expected later Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

There was a slight chance that some clouds could stick to some beaches throughout the day, but most places were likely to see sunny skies by the afternoon, forecasters said.

Sunday was expected to be the relatively cool, with temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees below normal across the region. Gusty west to southwest winds Sunday afternoon and evening were predicted to elevate fire weather conditions along the desert slopes and near passes, the NWS said. Winds with peak gusts 30-40 mph were expected through and below the desert passes.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday are predicted to reach 75 degrees, 79 inland, 82 in the western valleys, 86 near the foothills, 86 in the mountains and 104 in the deserts, according to NWS.

On Monday, high pressure was likely to settle into the Great Basin, triggering a weak Santa Ana pattern with offshore winds through Wednesday west of the mountains.

“The winds were expected to be on the lighter side, but nonetheless this pattern may boost temperatures, especially west of the mountains, and help to dry out the low levels of the atmosphere,” the weather service said.

By Thursday, the upper level ridge was forecast to break down and move to the east of the region, and a cutoff low could influence the region’s weather by Friday and into next weekend.

City News Service contributed to this article.