Sailboats dot San Diego Bay. Photo by Chris Stone

Seasonally cool weather was forecast for San Diego County this weekend and was likely to become warmer next week, the National Weather Service said.

The coastal marine layer was expected to dissipate by late Saturday morning and make way for a nice day with mostly sunny skies, forecasters said.

Onshore winds this weekend will transition to weak Santa Ana winds early in the week.

Gusty west to southwest winds each afternoon and evening this weekend were forecast to elevate fire weather conditions along the desert slopes and near passes, the weather service said. Winds with peak gusts of 40-45 mph were expected through and below the desert passes.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 69-74 degrees, with inland highs of 73-78 and overnight lows of 54-60. Highs in the western valleys were forecast to be 74-79 and 79-84 near the foothills with lows of 51-56. Mountain highs were expected to be 77-85 with overnight lows of 48-58. Highs in the deserts will be 98-103 with overnight lows of 68-75.

On Sunday, a much larger upper level trough over the Pacific Northwest was expected to sweep into the Northern Great Basin, which was likely to help usher in surface high pressure from Monday through Wednesday, the NWS said. This pattern was predicted to result in offshore winds developing mainly late at night and during the mornings.

A ridge of high pressure over the Eastern Pacific was forecast to usher in a warming trend through the middle of next week, with temperatures trending up across the region, and becoming about 10 degrees above normal for inland areas for much of next week.

The warmest days look to be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

–City News Service