The Imperial Beach Pier. Courtesy Port of San Diego

The popular Imperial Beach pier was closed on Monday due to apparent structural damage after a wooden piling was seen floating nearby.

The Port of San Diego said the pier was closed by Imperial Beach lifeguards around 6:30 p.m. because of the apparent break between light posts 15 and 16.

The port said inspection and possible repairs would take at least two weeks, in part because of current high surf conditions.

“The pier will remain closed until the structural engineering team confirms the pier is safe for the public, which could take up to two weeks,” the port said. “In addition to the pier closure, the public is urged to steer clear of the waters near the pier until the broken piling can be found and pulled out of the water.”

The 1491-foot-long wooden pier was built in 1989.