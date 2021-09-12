A first-time entrant in the 16th annual canine contest, Petey glided past several veterans at Del Mar Dog Beach.
About 40 dogs of all sizes hung 10 in 10-minute heats in the annual fundraiser, which also to raises awareness for orphan pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center.
The dogs were judged on the length of their ride, wave technique, enthusiasm and confidence on the board. First-, second- and third-place prizes were awarded in each weight class — medals and handcrafted wooden surfboard trophies.
On the cloudless morning, owners and volunteers took the dogs out to the waves and placed them on surfboards while others helped retrieve the dogs after each try. Hundreds of onlookers came to cheer, laugh and moan (when dogs wiped out).
Dogs in the Best of Surf final heat were Petey; Giselle a Rhodesian Ridgeback; Rothstein, a bulldog; Derby, a Goldendoodle; and Teddy, a Labradoodle.
Last year’s Surf-a-thon was a virtual event with contestants from all over the world.
Donations to the Helen Woodward Animal Center can be made here.
