Clear skies were seen across San Diego County Sunday with temperatures on the rise, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday was predicted to be about as hot as Saturday before conditions gradually cool when onshore winds strengthen over the next few days, the NWS said.

Much drier air was expected to spread over the region this week, elevating fire weather conditions over the mountains and deserts.

High surf was expected to arrive by Monday with strong rip currents likely at all beaches Monday through Wednesday and possibly beyond.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be 77-82 degrees, with inland highs of 84-89 and overnight lows of 60-65. Highs in the western valleys were forecast to be 89-94 and 95-100 near the foothills with lows of 61-69. Mountain highs were expected to be 91-98 with overnight lows of 60-70. Highs in the deserts will be 108-113 with overnight lows of 80-86.

Temperatures by mid-late week were forecast to drop a few degrees below normal, especially west of the mountains, the NWS said.

Onshore winds were expected to become gusty through and below the mountain passes over the next few days, with most mountain passes and deserts seeing gusts in the 25-40 mph range, the weather service said.

Enhanced fire weather conditions were expected to develop beginning Monday and lasting through the end of the week as drier air moves in from the north. Minimum relative humidity over the far inland valleys, mountains, and deserts was predicted to fall into the 10-15% range.

The driest conditions will be on Tuesday followed by just slight moderation over the valleys and coastal mountain slopes Wednesday and Thursday.